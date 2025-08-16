94°
Former Louisiana Speaker of the House passes away
BATON ROUGE — Former Louisiana Speaker of the House Joe Reese Salter died at 82 years old on Saturday.
Salter served in public office for 22 years. He spent the last four years of his career, from 2004-2008, as Speaker.
He was inducted into the Louisiana Politics Hall of Fame in 2008.
It is with deep sadness that Sec. Landry makes the following statement on the passing of former Dept. of State Chief of Staff and former Speaker of the La. House of Reps. Joe R. Salter: “Our hearts are shattered today at the loss of our dear friend and colleague, Joe Salter.(1/4) pic.twitter.com/dC54c5qNZJ— Louisiana Secretary of State (@Louisiana_sos) August 16, 2025
