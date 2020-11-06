Former Killian police chief arrested for malfeasance, allegedly stole town property

KILLIAN - The former chief of police in a small Livingston Parish community was arrested Friday after an investigation revealed he allegedly mishandled evidence and even sold his department-issued firearm suppressor during his time there.

Louisiana State Police said former Killian Police Chief Richard Fletcher, 50, was booked Friday. The agency said it discovered multiple discrepancies in Fletcher's handling of evidence during his time as chief after an investigation which began back in September.

According to LSP, a search of Fletcher's home revealed he was still in possession of property belonging to the town and the police department. Authorities also found multiple prescription drugs in his home for which he did not have prescriptions.

Additionally, police said he admitted to selling off his department-issued weapon suppressor while he was still chief.

He was booked Friday on charges of malfeasance in office, theft, possession of stolen property and drug possession.