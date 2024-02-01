Former Glen Oaks Middle school demolition delayed due to asbestos

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge schoolboard member, Dadrius Lanus, says the presence of asbestos in the former Glen Oaks Middle school is what's holding up the demolition process which was announced following a fire last November.

"The last thing we want to see happen is that we put out harmful hazardous materials to the whole community and then those things harm people who live in close proximity to the school," Lanus said.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the hazardous material must be treated, captured, and removed, before demolition can take place.

However, EBR schools say they haven't forgotten about the project, expected to cost around $700,000.

"What I can say is that we have already selected a EPA certified demolition company and we've already secured the money. The teardown process is beginning, but it's just going to take a little time to do," Lanus said.

When WBRZ visited the site Monday, it was easily accessible with doors propped open, windows smashed out, and unlocked gates.

"Every single access point needs to be locked up immediately. If it's not locked up, that's definitely something I'm going to push for moving forward," said Lanus.

According to Lanus, the entire project is expected to take place in the next few months.

Also on their radar to demolish in the future is former Banks Elementary and Old Children's Charter.