Former French Settlement police chief found in Lake Charles area after days-long search

UPDATE: State Police announced late Wednesday morning that Brignac had been located in the Lake Charles area and is undergoing a medical evaluation.

This is a breaking update. Read the original story below.

-----

FRENCH SETTLEMENT - Police all over the state are looking for a former small town police chief who was reported missing Monday.

Chief Cary Mosby said former chief Harry Brignac's wife reported him missing about 4 p.m. Monday. She said he left home Monday morning and investigators don't know where's he's been since.

According to the post on the village's Facebook page, officers and Livingston Parish sheriff's deputies are looking for Brignac, who was last seen driving a 2009 white GMC truck.

"We're very concerned," Mosby said, adding that he's been in in touch with State Police and a state police chief's association to ask for help in looking for Brignac. He said the search is exhaustive and very active.

On Wednesday, troopers put out a statewide silver alert asking for help locating Brignac, adding that he has a medical condition which requires daily medication. His truck was last seen Monday afternoon in the Vinton area.

Silver Alert: Assistance Needed Locating French Settlement Man pic.twitter.com/wGQA8LWz9P — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) February 2, 2022

Brignac resigned from the French Settlement Police Department in 2018.

Anyone with information can contact (225) 686-2241.