Former fraternity member sentenced to prison, probation in hazing death of Max Gruver

BATON ROUGE – A former fraternity member accused of pressuring an 18-year-old LSU student to consume alcohol to the point of drinking himself to death has been sentenced to five years in Department of Corrections custody and three years under supervised probation upon release.

Matthew Naquin, who was found guilty of negligent homicide in the 2017 hazing death of LSU freshman, Max Gruver, is expected to serve two and a half years behind bars. Though he was sentenced to five years, half of that time is suspended. His prison time is expected be cut down even more with good behavior or through other jail programs. After his release, Naquin will be on probation for three years.

In addition to this, Naquin must serve 1,000 hours of community service and pay a $1,000 fine.

DA Hillar Moore says Naquin will be able to get out on bond because of shortness of the term. He will only spend a handful of months in jail.

In June of 2020, officials will check back in with Naquin to determine if he can be released.

Just before 9 a.m. this morning, Naquin was seen headed to court, walking alongside his defense attorney, John McLindon.

During the sentencing hearing, Judge Beau Higginbotham first listened to Gruver's family request a full sentence for Naquin.

Gruver's mother, Rae Ann, said a five year sentence was not enough to make up for the pain, sorrow and depression they'd experienced as a result of their son's death.

After this, Naquin himself spoke, he offered condolences to the Gruver family and went on to say many people don't realize how "complex" hazing is. He also called it "bad" and "dangerous," saying it must be stopped.

Naquin then went on to say, “This whole process has been quite the journey. I am no doubt a different man than the boy that stood at this podium and declared not guilty.... I have learned what it’s like to be on the other side... to be painted a murderer by the newspapers.”

During Naquin's trial in July, dozens of witnesses who took the stand painted a similar picture of what happened during the hours leading up to Gruver’s death.

Naquin was described as screaming at pledges the night Gruver died, one person even saying Naquin seemed to have a “mild dislike” of the LSU freshman because he “did not fit in.” Yet another witness testified to watching Naquin shoot pledges with an air-soft gun and hearing Naquin say, “I can do whatever I want.”

The six-person jury came to its unanimous ‘guilty’ verdict less than an hour after convening.

Two other LSU students, Ryan Isto and Sean Paul Gott, were also charged and sentenced for their role in the hazing-incident that lead to Gruver's death. Both were sentenced to 30 days in jail, which they served two weeks of before being released.