West Baton Rouge Parish child rape suspect arrested by US Marshals in Colorado

DENVER — A West Baton Rouge Parish child rape suspect was apprehended in Colorado earlier this week.

James Connolly, 43, was wanted by the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office on first-degree rape of a victim under 13 years old, as well as being wanted on aggravated crimes against nature in Livingston Parish.

The U.S. Marshals Service, which took Connolly into custody in Denver on Tuesday, said that Connolly had raped a child multiple times. A warrant for his arrest was issued in August.

After the warrant was issued, the Marshals said that Connolly fled the state, and it was later learned that he was working as a maintenance worker in Denver.

Connolly had been going by the alias "Alli" and had significantly changed his physical appearence, authorities said. He was identified in a parking lot and taken into custody. Connolly was booked into the Adams County Jail on both outstanding warrants from Louisiana.

Connolly is now pending extradition to Louisiana, the Marshals said.