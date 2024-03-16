70°
Latest Weather Blog
Former firefighter arrested for arson of fire station
IOWA - A former part-time Iowa firefighter was arrested for arson after he allegedly set fire to the fire department.
The State Fire Marshal's office said 18-year-old Jamison Smith, who worked part-time at the Iowa Volunteer Fire Department, was arrested for simple arson.
Smith was accused of setting the station on fire just before 4 a.m. on Friday. No firefighters were at the station. There was a fire truck and other miscellaneous equipment inside.
Volunteers showed up to put out the flames. The State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate and determined that Smith set the fire. Smith was fired after he was arrested.
