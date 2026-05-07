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2 arrested for attempted murder after shooting in Pointe Coupee Parish

2 hours 22 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, May 07 2026 May 7, 2026 May 07, 2026 12:12 PM May 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ROADS — Deputies arrested two people in connection with a shooting in southern Pointe Coupee Parish, Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said. 

The shooting happened on April 23 at a home along Fontaine Road, the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office said. No one was hurt. 

After an investigation, deputies arrested Nakeylan Christopher, 21, on seven counts of attempted second-degree murder, and Hailey Brown, 22, on seven counts of principal to attempted second-degree murder. 

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"Violence and reckless behavior will not be tolerated in Pointe Coupee Parish," Thibodeaux said. 

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