Former EBRSO deputy arrested for two counts of first-degree rape
BATON ROUGE - A former deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office was arrested in Livingston Parish for two counts of first-degree rape, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
LPSO said Nicholas LoCicero, 38, of Denham Springs was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail for the aforementioned charges as well as one count of misdemeanor sexual battery.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, LoCicero was hired in 2022 and spent a majority of his EBRSO employment in uniform patrol. He was placed on administrative leave after EBRSO was notified of the allegations and was terminated Wednesday evening.
LoCicero was terminated from the LPSO in March 2022 for "conduct unbecoming," or unsatisfactory work performance.
LPSO said the investigation involved juveniles. The investigation is ongoing.
