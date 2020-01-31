50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former deputy clerk fired for reporting workplace sexual harassment

5 hours 5 minutes 35 seconds ago Friday, January 31 2020 Jan 31, 2020 January 31, 2020 7:07 AM January 31, 2020 in News
Source: Advocate
By: Quinci Hayward

BATON ROUGE - Another sexual harassment lawsuit has been filed in East Baton Rouge Parish, this time for Chief Deputy Greg Brown.

According to The Advocate, Barbara Bracken, a former deputy clerk, was hired in November 2012 and as soon as she started her position Brown, her supervisor, made repeated sexual advances towards her.

Sometime in 2013 Bracken says she asked Brown to stop, and also reported his behavior to another supervisor.

Bracken claims this led to retaliation and eventually her termination in November 2018.

But Renee Culotta, is representing the clerk's office, and says Bracken didn't accuse brown of sexual harassment until after she was fired.

Barbara Bracken is suing for financial compensation, for lost wages and benefits as well as emotional distress and psychological damage. 

Brown denies sexually harassing or retaliating against any employees.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days