Former dean at LA Tech, current school board member arrested for obscenity, drugs

2 hours 23 minutes 21 seconds ago Sunday, March 06 2022 Mar 6, 2022 March 06, 2022 2:27 PM March 06, 2022 in News
Source: KNOE
By: Emily Davison
David Gullatt (Photo: KNOE)

RUSTON - A former dean at Louisiana Tech University and current school board member was arrested Friday for alleged public nudity and possession of drugs.

KNOE reported Sunday that the Ruston Police Department arrested David Gullatt, 72, while responding to complaints of a nude man performing a lewd act in a parking lot Friday.

Officers located Gullatt outside of the Graham Shopping Center located on N Service Road East in Ruston.

When questioned by police, Gullatt reportedly denies doing anything other than changing his clothes.

Officers searched the suspect and found a clear plastic bag filled with suspected methamphetamine.

Gullatt was transported to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center. Prior to booking, Gullatt went through a body scanner, and officers found a glass smoking pipe with suspected meth residue inside, according to KNOE.

Gullatt was booked on charges of obscenity, possession of Schedule II drugs (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

Louisiana Tech University officials told KNOE that Gullatt was dean of the school's College of Education before he retired in 2012. He is currently a member of the Lincoln Parish School Board for District 3.

7 Days