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State Police issue Silver Alert for 74-year-old man last seen along Chartres Street in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert for a 74-year-old man last seen along Charles Street in New Orleans on Thursday night.
Robert “Bob” Atkinson was last seen in the 800 block of Chartres Street around 7:30 p.m. The New Orleans Police Department requested a Silver Alert at approximately 11:32 p.m.
Atkinson is a white male with blue eyes and gray hair. He is 5’8” and weighs approximately 225 pounds, and was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, dark blue shorts, brown shoes and a camouflage army hat with a yellow star in the middle. Family says Atkinson has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
Atkinson is believed to be walking on foot in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information about Atkinson is asked to immediately call the New Orleans Police Department at (504) 821-2222 or dial 911.
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