Former BRPD officer sentenced to three years of probation for smashing evidence, stealing drugs

BATON ROUGE - A former BRPD officer has been sentenced to six months in prison and three years of probation after pleading guilty to malfeasance connected to accusations that he stole drugs and smashed evidence while on a call in 2021.

Jason Acree was first arrested in February of 2021 after being accused of stealing marijuana from a BRPD evidence locker and giving it to a friend. An investigation also uncovered video of Acree smashing open a safe while on a call in 2018.

He initially pled not guilty to malfeasance in office, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, perjury, and filing false public records, but was ultimately found guilty on two counts of malfeasance.

At court on Thursday, Acree was sentenced to six months in prison with credit for time served as well as three years of probation after the fact.

"Mr. Acree was just glad to get all of this behind him. He entered a best interest plea to the two charges which basically means its in his best interest just to get this over with," Acree's attorney John McLindon said.

