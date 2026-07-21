Former BRPD officer formally charged in domestic violence case

BATON ROUGE - A former Baton Rouge Police officer who worked in the now-defunct Street Crimes Unit and is named in lawsuits over the BRAVE Cave was indicted Tuesday on domestic violence charges stemming from an arrest in April.

Troy Lawrence Jr. was formally charged with domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, second-degree battery and aggravated assault with a firearm. In court Tuesday, Lawrence pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to arrest documents, Lawrence got in a physical fight with a woman, grabbing her by her neck and strangling her before throwing her onto a bed and punching her repeatedly. He allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the woman's 3-year-old daughter before leaving the home.

He was booked into jail April 21 and bonded out the same day. He was ordered to wear a GPS ankle monitor for 90 days and stay away from the alleged victim.

Lawrence was fired from BRPD in 2023.