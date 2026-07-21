East Feliciana Parish police juror storms out of meeting over alleged racist remark

CLINTON - A discussion during the East Feliciana Parish Police Jury meeting over a moratorium concerning subdivisions got heated when one juror stormed out over alleged racist remarks.

"I will never be called a racist, do you understand that?" Police Juror Kristin Chasteen yelled before grabbing her purse and walking away from her seat during Monday's meeting.

Her comment was directed toward Police Juror Jason McCray. The two went back and forth near the end of a lengthy discussion over an agenda item that Chasteen added, proposing a moratorium, or a temporary stop, on subdivision development until the parish's ordinances could be updated to ensure developers would be held accountable for conducting drainage surveys before starting construction.

During the first vote, Vice President Chrissie O’Quin was criticized by Chasteen for voting against the moratorium.

"I can not believe you do not want to move the parish forward," Chasteen said to O'Quin. "What will it hurt you as to why you won't do it?"

O'Quin replied, saying that the moratorium was brought up suddenly, right before the meeting, and the police jurors did not have enough time to think or talk about it. O'Quin told Chasteen she should ask the same question to McCray, who also voted against the effort.

Chasteen mentioned that she talked to McCray about the proposition before the meeting, and he told her that he didn't support it, but she didn't know why he was going to vote no. She then said that she was on the governing board to represent every single person in the parish.

"I don't care what color you are, how old you are or anything else. That's why I'm here," Chasteen said.

McCray responded with, "Yeah. Right," which prompted Chasteen's outburst.

"Are you kidding me?" she said before standing up and slamming the cover of her binder closed. "No, I'm done."

Chasteen then accused McCray of calling her a racist, grabbed her belongings and then hustled away from the police jurors dais.

"Did I say anything about a racist? This got nothing to do with no racist," he said. "You said that, I didn't."

After she left her seat, a formal vote was taken and the motion passed 4-3.

When reached Tuesday, Chasteen said that just because McCray did not use the word does not negate his intention.

"Did he flat out say, 'You are a racist,' no, but he implied it," she said.

WBRZ reached out to McCray, but could not get in touch with him.