Former BRPD officer implicated in Brave Cave arrested on new battery, strangulation, assault charges

BATON ROUGE — Troy Lawrence Jr., a former Baton Rouge police officer implicated in previous complaints about the notorious Brave Cave, has been arrested on new charges, including battery of a dating partner by strangulation, simple battery, aggravated assault and simple criminal damage to property.

Lawrence was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Tuesday after an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office warrant filed on Monday said deputies were called to a home on Richardson Drive around 11 p.m. over the weekend for a reported domestic disturbance.

The victim's brother told deputies that Lawrence grabbed the woman by her neck and strangled her. The warrant then alleges that Lawrence threw her on the bed and repeatedly punched her in the face with a closed fist. The brother said he got between them, and Lawrence bumped into him on his way out of the room.

Lawrence then pulled a handgun out and pointed it at the brother and the alleged victim's 3-year-old daughter before driving off in a silver sedan.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found pieces of the door hinge on the floor next to the bed and observed that the victim had a large lump on the left side of her forehead and a large abrasion on her lip and nose.

Lawrence was arrested in 2023 for simple battery. He is also named in the ongoing "Brave Cave" lawsuit, which alleges Lawrence and other members of BRPD's now-defunct Street Crimes unit physically abused suspects inside of a makeshift interrogation facility.

Lawrence left BRPD in 2023.