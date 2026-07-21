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West Baton Rouge Parish Jail warden resigns

1 hour 19 minutes 50 seconds ago Tuesday, July 21 2026 Jul 21, 2026 July 21, 2026 6:55 PM July 21, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PORT ALLEN - The warden of the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail resigned weeks after four inmates overdosed at the facility. 

In his resignation letter, Warden Trevor McDonald said his decision to leave was not influenced by recent incidents at the detention center and that he has a new position as a warden at a different correctional facility.

McDonald was appointed to run the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail in September 2025. He was placed in the position shortly after the fourth inmate fatally overdosed at the facility over the course of the year. 

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Shortly before McDonald's announcement, four inmates overdosed on suspected mojo. WBRZ previously reported the drugs got inside the facility on a work release inmate who was taken back into custody for allegedly being intoxicated on the job. Deputies said the inmate shared the drugs with three others, all of whom became unresponsive and had to be rushed to hospitals. 

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