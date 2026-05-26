Livingston Parish football coach no longer employed by district after arrest on molestation charges

WATSON — Live Oak High School defensive backs coach Stepfan Henderson was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges, including indecent behavior with a juvenile and molestation.

According to a spokesperson for the Livingston Parish Public School System, Henderson was placed on leave on April 16 after officials received a report of misconduct. Henderson worked at the school district as a business English and technical writing teacher, as well as an assistant football coach, for two years.

"After speaking with the teacher/coach, he denied the allegations/contact with the student. Detectives were able to prove otherwise via electronic surveillance through our investigation," Sheriff Jason Ard said.

Henderson's employment contract was set to expire at the end of the 2025-26 school year. His contract was not renewed, the district said.

Henderson, 34, was arrested by Livingston Parish deputies and charged with indecent behavior and molestation of a juvenile - forcible fondling.

He was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on a $350,000 bond.