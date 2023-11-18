59°
Former Amite cop found guilty of third-degree rape
AMITE – A former Amite Police officer has been found guilty of third-degree rape and simple kidnapping, according to WWLTV.
In 2014, two women accused Grant Carruth of handcuffing and attacking them in separate incidents. Investigators say Carruth claimed to be a narcotics agent, tricked the women into being placed under arrest then assaulted them.
Investigators said Carruth took the women to a location in Tangipahoa Parish and forced them to perform sexual acts before releasing them.
Carruth was indicted by a grand jury in December 2014.
