Former Amite cop found guilty of third-degree rape

AMITE – A former Amite Police officer has been found guilty of third-degree rape and simple kidnapping, according to WWLTV.

In 2014, two women accused Grant Carruth of handcuffing and attacking them in separate incidents. Investigators say Carruth claimed to be a narcotics agent, tricked the women into being placed under arrest then assaulted them.

Investigators said Carruth took the women to a location in Tangipahoa Parish and forced them to perform sexual acts before releasing them.

Carruth was indicted by a grand jury in December 2014.