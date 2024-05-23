Former Addis police officer turns himself in after guilty plea to vehicular manslaughter of Brusly teens

ADDIS — A former Addis Police officer who pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of two teenagers and negligent injuring of another in a crash during a reckless pursuit turned himself in Thursday morning.

David Cauthron, 42, was sentenced to 32 years in prison, with 22 years suspended, after he ran a red light while chasing a suspect and crashed into a car, killing Brusly High students Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 15, on New Year's Eve in 2022. WBRZ reported that Cauthron was driving 86 mph and never hit the brakes before the crash. Dunn's brother Liam Dunn was also severely injured in the crash.

Cauthron was chasing Tyquel Zanders, who was accused of stealing a family member's car in Baton Rouge before fleeing into West Baton Rouge Parish.

As part of Cauthron's March plea, he was required to turn himself in to the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail by Thursday, which he did with no incident, representatives from the jail said.

Weeks after the wreck, Cauthron resigned from the Addis Police Department. Upon his release, Cauthorn is barred from working in law enforcement and must speak to law enforcement and schools about his actions to hopefully prevent something similar from happening in the future.