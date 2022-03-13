FORECAST: Warmer on Monday, storms Tuesday morning

TONIGHT & TOMORROW



Southerly winds and increasing clouds will keep temperatures mainly in the 40s overnight. Monday will start off chilly, but things will heat up quickly in the afternoon with highs at or near 70. Clouds will increase through the day with an isolated shower possible.

LOOKING AHEAD

A front will send a line of showers and thunderstorms through our area around daybreak on Tuesday. One or two storms could be on the strong side, so we will continue to monitor the severe risk.

Most will pick up around an inch of rainfall Tuesday morning - we are super dry and need the rain so we will take it. That system will roll out quickly, bringing in plenty of sunshine Tuesday afternoon. Highs stay mild through the week. Another system will bring more showers and storms through the area on Friday.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





