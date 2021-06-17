Football players help residents fill sandbags ahead of potential severe weather

BATON ROUGE - Some Madison Prep High School football players stop their workout Thursday morning to help elderly residents filling sandbags at Memorial Stadium.

"We saw some older people in the hot sun, so we decided to give them a hand," Madison Prep football player Andre Gibson said.



"We believe in working hard, but we also believe in giving," Coach Landry Williams said. "This is not the first time we have done this. We have done this on many occasions."

Entergy is also preparing for potential power outages ahead of the storm. Crews from out of town are currently on the ground making last-minute preparations.

"Right now we have our baseline crew and contractors that are on alert,

and come Saturday it'll be all hands on deck," Entergy Spokesman David Freese said.