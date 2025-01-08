Food truck owner shares Christmas cheer by serving free meals to those in need

BATON ROUGE - While most spent their holidays with family and friends, others were searching for a hot meal. One food truck owner in Baton Rouge spent her Christmas serving those without a seat at the table.

Regina Williams, who opened her food truck 'Kevin’s Kitchen' just a few months ago, gave away free meals to those in need near the Greyhound bus station.

"When I come down Florida Boulevard, I see the people walking down the street and sometimes I just bring them food. I just thought, what a good day to give them something hot," Williams said.

Right outside MJ’s Food Mart, people received the gift of a home-cooked classic: red beans and rice, sweet potatoes, mustard greens and cornbread.

“I stayed up till like 2 o'clock this morning cooking and I was just smiling the whole time because I knew it was going to be good for somebody that needs something hot to eat on Christmas," she said.

Williams said she finds fulfillment in giving back to her community. Even when she doesn't have much, she believes blessings come from sharing with others.

"This is a gift really to me to be able to serve. I have not always had so now that I have - not that I'm rich but now that I have - I can give back and that's where you get your blessings. Sometimes it's better to give than receive," Williams said. "If you feel it in your heart to do it, do it and I felt it to do it and it's been on my mind for two weeks now. I didn't care if I had to do it myself, I was going to do it."