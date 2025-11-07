Latest Weather Blog
Food pantry opens at Jackson Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Outstanding Mature Girlz opened its food pantry Friday at the BREC Jackson Community Center in Baton Rouge, offering free groceries to families who may soon lose access to federal food assistance.
The pantry aims to help households struggling to afford nutritious food by providing a variety of items, all free of charge and available to anyone in need. No ID or registration is required.
“We invite everyone who is in need of assistance to come out. Together, we can strengthen our community and ensure that no one goes hungry,” Sashika Baunchand, founder of Outstanding Mature Girlz said.
This comes as Gov. Jeff Landry declared a state of emergency to help fund Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits for the elderly, disabled and children, funds that will be cut off if the government shutdown continues into November.
Baunchand says the group is already seeing a growing need and is prepared to serve more families.
“Over 100 families we serve, and we know there's going to be more, and so we are ready for those families as well,” she said.
Through its partnership with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, the pantry distributes USDA-approved foods including chicken, beans, rice, and other staples.
“Through the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, we're able to provide nutritious food like chicken to beans to rice,” Baunchand added.
The nonprofit has seen high demand before and expects similar turnout this time.
“We had cars down the street in 2020, so we’re definitely not new to this. You know, we do this,” Baunchand said.
As families brace for possible cuts to benefits, volunteers say they're determined to keep helping no matter how tough it gets.
“I feel really good that we can continue to pass on things, even though things are being taken away,” Jaron Ridley, a volunteer said.
