Food contractor working for the St. Martin Parish jail arrested for smuggling contraband to inmates

ST. MARTINVILLE — Deputies say a contractor that prepared meals in the St. Martin Parish's jail delivered more than meals to inmates. She was booked into the parish jail herself on Friday.

Tynequa Lynkel Leopold, 26, was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on charges of criminal conspiracy and introduction of contraband to a penal institution. Leopold, from Lafayette, was also booked on drug charges and has no bond set.

The conspiracy is under investigation and may lead to additional arrests, deputies said.