Following WBRSO deadly crash, BRPD issues memo about drivers with suspended licenses

BATON ROUGE - An internal memo issued by Baton Rouge Police and obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit tells all police officers the protocols they need to follow if they encounter a driver with a suspended license.



The memo was issued one week after a West Baton Rouge Parish deputy killed a man on LA 1 in Port Allen. That deputy, Alberto Casco, was driving on a suspended license and had an active arrest warrant at the time of the crash. He did not get a ticket at the time of the accident, and did not go to jail.



Instead, Casco was ticketed days later when the WBRZ Investigative Unit started asking questions. Casco was later fired by the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.



Defense lawyer Jarrett Ambeau said the Baton Rouge Police memo was proactive and those involved deserve credit.



"Kudos to them," Ambeau said. "It's admirable to say, 'Let's not have those same problems here.'"



Baton Rouge Police said the timing of the memo had nothing to do with the situation in West Baton Rouge Parish, but declined to do an on-camera interview. Despite the WBRZ Investigative Unit submitting a public records request, they refused to release the memo.



"You would hope that it's a reaction to that event," Ambeau said. "That's what you'd hope...not some random bit of training or retraining. You would hope they would say we're going to learn from this situation in this parish and make sure it doesn't happen here."



As a result of the crash, the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office told WBRZ it is rechecking all the licenses of their deputies.