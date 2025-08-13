Following unsatisfactory claims process after power surge, company changes tune

BATON ROUGE - After a power surge damaged Cassandra Chaney's home and rendered her appliances inoperable, she filed a claim through Entergy. Months went by, and Chaney was left fighting to be fully reimbursed for the damage.

She contacted 2 On Your Side and received a call from Entergy to discuss a full reimbursement for items lost.

"The next day, the representative from Entergy called me and offered to pay the entire amount that I was requesting!", said Chaney.

A huge weight was lifted off of Chaney's shoulders, who had been using her own money to slowly replace items lost during a November 23, 2024, power surge.

Previously, Chaney was informed that the adjuster was factoring in depreciation for the lost items. Her neighbor's home was affected during the same power surge, but they were fully reimbursed for their losses soon after.

"I'm very disappointed that they would not do the right thing for something that was clearly not my fault," she said.

In June, Chaney welcomed the delivery of a new refrigerator after going months without one. She hadn't been able to grocery shop or cook in the oven.

"I'm hoping that we will not have to go through this again," she said.

Chaney plans to invest in some new surge protectors to prevent something like this from happening at her home again.