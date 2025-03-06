Latest Weather Blog
Florida man arrested for tossing alligator into Wendy's drive-thru window
PALM BEACH COUNTY - A man was arrested Monday for allegedly tossing a live alligator through the drive-thru window of a Wendy's restaurant in Loxahatchee, Florida.
According to Palm Beach County officials and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, 23-year-old Joshua Douglas James, of Jupiter, Florida, admitted to officials that he picked up the American alligator on the side of a road. He later threw it from his white pickup truck into the Wendy's kitchen after ordering a large soft drink.
The alligator was seized by FWC officers and released into a nearby canal, ABC News reports.
Trending News
Though the incident happened on Oct. 11, 2015, James was only taken into custody on Monday, according to online booking records for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mike Johnson's chief of staff arrested on DUI charge; accused of hitting...
-
2une In Previews: Politics Education Program
-
Manship Theatre Red Carpet Gala tickets available for 20th anniversary
-
Home on Paige Street total loss after fire
-
2une In Previews: Free expungement clinic to be held Friday