56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Florida man arrested for tossing alligator into Wendy's drive-thru window

6 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, June 13 2018 Jun 13, 2018 June 13, 2018 8:06 PM June 13, 2018 in News
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

PALM BEACH COUNTY - A man was arrested Monday for allegedly tossing a live alligator through the drive-thru window of a Wendy's restaurant in Loxahatchee, Florida.

According to Palm Beach County officials and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, 23-year-old Joshua Douglas James, of Jupiter, Florida, admitted to officials that he picked up the American alligator on the side of a road. He later threw it from his white pickup truck into the Wendy's kitchen after ordering a large soft drink.

The alligator was seized by FWC officers and released into a nearby canal, ABC News reports.

                                                   

Trending News

Though the incident happened on Oct. 11, 2015, James was only taken into custody on Monday, according to online booking records for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days