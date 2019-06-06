86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Five workers hurt at ExxonMobil plant amid severe weather Thursday

3 hours 58 minutes 53 seconds ago Thursday, June 06 2019 Jun 6, 2019 June 06, 2019 12:21 PM June 06, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: The Weekly Citizen

SORRENTO - Officials say a tornado damaged an ExxonMobil facility and injured several workers Thursday morning.

According to ExxonMobil, the plant was hit by a possible "tornado" amid the severe weather. The company confirmed five personnel were injured and taken to a hospital. 

The sheriff's office confirmed the plant was hit by a lightning strike but its unclear whether a tornado touched down at this time. No further information on the injuries was immediately available.

ExxonMobil says it is still assessing the damage.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days