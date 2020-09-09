Latest Weather Blog
Five Pointe Coupee schools closed Wednesday due to apparent strike over teacher pay
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - On Friday (September 4), a multitude of Pointe Coupee Parish teachers called in sick to work, in what is believed to be a dispute concerning their pay and this week, the parish announced that multiple schools will once again be closed due to a significant number of workers calling out.
The dispute appears to go back to a tax measure that passed in August. The measure was designed to give teachers a pay raise, but will not go into effect until the start of 2021.
Schools that will be closed on Wednesday, September 9 include:
Livona High School
STEM Magnet Academy
Rosenwald
Upper Pointe Coupee Elementary
Valverda Elementary School
It seems that all but one public school in the Parish will be out of operation, and a school spokesperson confirmed that the closures are due to a "number of teachers not reporting to work."
Click here for more information on Pointe Coupee Parish schools.
