57°
Latest Weather Blog
Five people hurt in shooting after parade in Washington Parish
FRANKLINTON - Five people were injured, one of them critically, in a gang-related shooting that took place after a parade in Washington Parish late Sunday night.
Police arrested 18-year-old Jamerian Anders following the shooting, which took place shortly before midnight after the Pepe Mardi Gras Parade in Franklinton.
The Franklinton Police Department said Anders was arrested shortly after the shooting and that he gave a statement to police implicating himself in the crime.
Trending News
Officers said three of the five victims remained hospitalized after the shooting with one of them being in critical condition.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Multiple agencies responding to early morning structure fire in Ascension Parish
-
Baton Rouge doctor hosts Reading and Rhythm event to encourage literary skills...
-
Krewe Of The Friends Of The Oaks celebrates 40 years of tradition
-
Krewe of Comogo rolls through Plaquemine on Sunday
-
Driver extricated after early morning crash in Central