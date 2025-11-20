Five people connected to Zachary drive-by shooting arrested, charged with attempted murder

Photos (L to R): Ronald J. Pichon Jr., Destiny Turner, Christian Edmonds, Trever Jackson, Ronnika Pichon

ZACHARY — Five people were arrested in connection with an early November drive-by shooting.

According to Zachary Police, the shooting happened on Nov. 4 along Woodside Drive. It stemmed from a fight involving seven people.

Police said that two people were hit with toy guns by the other five, who then drove away from the scene. While driving away, one of the people in the car leaned out of the back driver's side window and fired three shots.

No one was hurt, police said.

Ronald J. Pichon Jr. was identified as the shooter and arrested on attempted murder and simple battery charges, as well as assault by drive-by shooting and illegal use of weapons.

The following people were arrested on attempted second-degree murder and simple battery charges:

- Ronnika Pichon, 19

- Destiny Turner, 24

- Christian Edmonds, 21

- Trever Jackson, 19

All of the arrests were made on Nov. 12.