Five masked suspects break into St. John home

Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tuesday, August 20 2024
By: Logan Cullop

LAPLACE - Deputies are searching for five people who broke into a St. John home late Monday night, ransacked the house and beat one of the occupants. 

The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office said a couple was home when five masked suspects broke into the LaPlace home around 11:15 p.m. Monday.  Deputies said the intruders were wearing all black clothes and masks. 

The intruders ransacked the home, stole several items and hit one of the homeowners in the head who required medical attention. 

Anyone with information can call (504) 494-3840. 

