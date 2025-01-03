Five former LSU Tigers made the NFL Pro Bowl rosters

BATON ROUGE - On Thursday, the NFL announced the 2025 Pro Bowl rosters for the NFC and AFC. Five former LSU football players made the cut among the best in the league.

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels will make his first ever appearance in the Pro Bowl. Daniels is having a possible Rookie of the Year season for the Washington Commanders. He has led the team to a spot in the playoffs with an 11-5 record. Daniels leads the team in passing yards with 3,530 and in rushing yards with 864 yards on 144 carries.

Fellow LSU Heisman trophy winner has also made the Pro Bowl roster representing the Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow receiving the honor for the second time in his career, and he is also leading the Bengals to new heights.

He leads the NFL in completions (248), yards (2,234) and tied-1st in TDs (20) on passes under 2.5 seconds. Cincinnati will fight for a spot in the Wild Card round of the play offs in their final regular season game on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Burrow's number one target and Bengal's wide receiver, Ja'Marr Chase has made the Pro Bowl roster for the fourth consecutive time in his career. Chase leads the NFL this season in receptions (117), receiving yards (1612) and receiving TDs (16).

Fellow 2019 national champion, Justin Jefferson, will represent the Minnesota Vikings in the Pro Bowl. This is Jefferson's fourth time making the roster and second in a row. This season, Jefferson continues to impress the league with 100 catches for 1,479 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Finally, former Tiger and current Houston Texans corner back Derek Stingley Jr. will make his first ever pro bowl appearance to end his third season in the NFL. Stingley has recorded a career high in tackles (54), tackles for loss (four), passes defensed (18), while also tying a career high with five interceptions.

The NFC and AFC all-star teams will face off in the Pro Bowl on Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. CT.