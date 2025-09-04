Five alleged drug dealers arrested by Livingston Parish deputies after raids in Independence

LIVINGSTON — Livingston Parish deputies arrested five alleged drug dealers accused of selling cocaine, fentanyl and other drugs out of homes in Independence.

Deputies said the five were arrested after an investigation into alleged narcotics sales out of homes along T. Selders Road in Independence. When deputies raided the homes, they found nearly 20 grams of crack, 6.3 grams of cocaine, 8.1 grams of fentanyl, 40.2 grams of meth, 11 grams of marijuana and three doses of suboxone. Three guns were also found.

Robert Brewer, 56, Gabriel Brewer, 52, and Darryl Hutchinson, 50, were identified as the "main sources of interest" and arrested after the raids. Two other people — Samara Rousse, 33, and Timothy Jones, 66 — were also arrested. Jones was arrested via a summons, deputies added.

"Three people were transported to a local hospital due to severe health concerns. More arrests are likely," Sheriff Jason Ard added.