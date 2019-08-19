Fishing charter pilot Theophile Bourgeois killed, two rescued after plane crash

NEW ORLEANS - The Coast Guard recovered three people from the Chandeleur Sound after a seaplane crash this weekend.

Officials say watchstanders in New Orleans received a report around 2:56 p.m. Sunday that a local fishing charter service, Bourgeois Fishing Charters, had lost communications with one of its seaplanes. There were three passengers aboard.

A helicopter aircrew searched the last known position of the seaplane in the Chandeleur Sound. The crew recovered two people from the water and transported them to a New Orleans medical center. One of the passengers was declared deceased upon arrival. The company identified the deceased as Theophile Bourgeois, Nola.com reports. Bourgeois founded the company in 1992.

The crew later rescued the third passenger and transported them to a New Orleans medical center.

Officials say the cause of the incident is under investigation.