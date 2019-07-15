86°
Latest Weather Blog
First responders, good Samaritans rescue trapped driver who flipped into pond during storm
CENTRAL - A mass of police officers, deputies, firefighters and heroic passersby pulled a person from an overturned vehicle after it crashed amid Tropical Storm Barry Sunday night.
The Central Fire Department says law enforcement was called to Devall Road near Wood Creek Drive around 10 p.m. Sunday. There, first responders found an upside-down vehicle partially submerged in a pond with its driver still trapped inside.
Members of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Central Police, Central Fire and a group of good Samaritans were able to get the victim free.
The fire department says the driver was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hearing scheduled for fight over aquadams between EBR, Livingston parishes
-
Power outages for some could linger for a few days, Entergy warns
-
Deaf sign language interpreter speaks more directly to his audience
-
Body found in field near apartment complex after reported shooting on Hanks...
-
Video of ominous storm system in BR recorded from Ascension