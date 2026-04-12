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Two hurt in shooting at Ponchatoula's Tasker Park

3 hours 16 minutes 9 seconds ago Sunday, April 12 2026 Apr 12, 2026 April 12, 2026 7:07 PM April 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA - Two people were hurt in a shooting at Ponchatoula's Tasker Park on Sunday. 

Police Chief Bry Layrisson said the shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. Two men suffered gunshot wounds to the leg. They are both in stable condition. 

No information about what led up to the shooting has been released. 

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Tasker Park is nearly a mile away from the town's annual Strawberry Festival, which wrapped up at 6 p.m. Sunday. 

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