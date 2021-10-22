69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
First responders called to late night crash on Highland Road, near Channel 2 News building

4 hours 16 minutes 33 seconds ago Friday, October 22 2021 Oct 22, 2021 October 22, 2021 3:28 AM October 22, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Shortly before midnight, Thursday, first responders were dispatched to a wreck just outside of the Channel 2 News Station on Highland Road.

The one-vehicle crash appeared to involve a car driving into an oak tree on Channel 2's property.

Baton Rouge Police, Baton Rouge Fire Department, and EMS were called to the scene.

At this time it is unknown if the driver sustained any injuries. 

This article will be updated should additional information related to the wreck become available. 

