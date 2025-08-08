First mosquito of year infected with West Nile Virus observed in West Baton Rouge Parish

PORT ALLEN — Mosquito control agents in West Baton Rouge Parish said they observed the parish's first mosquito infected with West Nile Virus this year.

West Baton Rouge Mosquito and Animal Control Superintendent George Bragg said the infection was detected on July 30 while agents patrolled the 23 trap sites set up across the parish. Bragg added that this is later than usual for West Nile to be detected in the parish, which he said happens around early June.

The infection is nothing to be alarmed about, he added, noting that agents amped up larvacide and abatement spray operations in the north part of the parish earlier this week.

"It's best for people to know," Bragg said. "We're certainly not trying to panic people."

In 2024, there were 57 confirmed human cases of West Nile Virus in Louisiana, including three deaths. The first case in 2025 was reported in June in Livingston Parish.