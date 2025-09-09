75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

First meeting held to discuss building of memorial for French Quarter terrorist attack

2 hours 37 minutes 55 seconds ago Tuesday, September 09 2025 Sep 9, 2025 September 09, 2025 6:06 PM September 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS — A permanent memorial for the victims of the New Year's Day terrorist attack in the French Quarter is in the works.

The French Quarter Terrorism Attack Memorial Commission held its first meeting on Tuesday. Gov. Jeff Landry says the commission's goal is to ensure that the lives lost that day will not be forgotten.

Notable members of the commission include victims that were injured and family members that lost loved ones, along with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson and a to-be-determined French Quarter resident.

“Our goal is to create a space to honor the victims of this attack, and create a permanent space in New Orleans to honor, cherish, and respect the memories of those lost,” Patty Giovingo, Gov. Landry's Senior Coordinator of Victims Advocacy, said. “We want this space to serve as a place of comfort, strength, peace, hope, and blessings.”

Trending News

The news release did not mention when the memorial is expected to be completed. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days