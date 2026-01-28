55°
Latest Weather Blog
First circuit sides with 19th JDC judge over evidence being thrown out in murder trial
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Court of Appeals upheld a ruling to throw out potentially key evidence in a murder trial.
The appellate court denied the district attorney's office's appeal of 19th JDC Judge Don Johnson's Jan. 23 ruling not to show certain evidence to jurors in the trial of accused murderer Michael Robinson.
WBRZ previously reported that Robinson allegedly shot and killed 35-year-old Dexter Cormier outside of an after-hours club in 2024.
The public defender's office objected to the state's failure to turn over the evidence to the defense in time before the trial. Earlier in the trial, forensic evidence was also thrown out.
Trending News
District Attorney Hillar Moore told WBRZ they are seeking relief from the Supreme Court.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Republican state representative, multiple democrats join race for District 5 Congressional seat
-
Councilman Cleve Dunn indicted on bribery, money laundering charges in connection to...
-
Audubon Zoo welcomes five new capybara pups
-
Tulane graduate, Sabine Parish native among six killed in Maine private jet...
-
Eleven EBR Parish Schools recognized as National Merit Award winners
Sports Video
-
Frank Pitts, Southern University graduate who played in first Super Bowl, dies...
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin to lead Krewe of Endymion as co-Grand...
-
LSU women cruise past Florida for fifth straight win
-
LSU-Florida women's basketball game start time moved for Monday
-
LSU gymnastics posts highest score of the season in home opening win...