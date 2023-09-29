First all-female referee crew officiating high school football game gets a visit from Kim Mulkey

BATON ROUGE - LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey visited with the LHSAA's first all-female referee crew at Thursday night's Glen Oaks - Parkview Baptist high school football game.

Marcia Cotton led a referee crew consisting of umpire Kayla Chaney, linesman Portia Washington, line judge Tiffany Wells, field judge Gwendolyn Collins-Greenup and clock operator Kendra Hill as the Baton Rouge officials. Additionally, side judge Celia Hughes of New Orleans and clock operator Mary Billeaud of South Louisiana-River Parishes complete Thursday’s crew.

This historic moment follows all-female crew in Mississippi doing an early-season high school game last year. Now, according to The Advocate, Cotton has been contacted about a Louisiana/Mississippi all-female crew for a prep game later than year likely in Vicksburg, Brookhaven or Jackson.