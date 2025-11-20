70°
Latest Weather Blog
Firm to coordinate master plan for City Park, govern University Lakes selected
BATON ROUGE - The Recreation and Park Commission for East Baton Rouge Parish selected the firm to handle the master plan for City Park and the long-term governance of the University Lakes on Wednesday night.
Sasaki, an architecture, planning, landscape and design firm headquartered in Denver, Colo., signed on to the project. According to BREC documents, the contract will cost $600,000.
The contract details multiple steps, including a window for public feedback "to showcase an overarching vision for the park that has been vetted by critical stakeholders."
On their website, Sasaki says they have done projects across the globe and in the United States.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Neighbors want water directed elsewhere, cost to fix covered
-
Generator thieves recognized from security video in WBRZ report
-
WBRZ Investigative Unit: How man with history of stalking was able to...
-
LSU, Baton Rouge organizations announce plans to bring 'world-class entertainment' to Tiger...
-
Glasgow Middle School evacuated after school receives bomb threat; students relocated to...