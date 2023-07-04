86°
FIREWORKS ON THE MISSISSIPPI: 2023 Parking Map
Below is a parking map for WBRZ's 2023 4th of July event, Fireworks on the Mississippi.
If you plan on enjoying the fireworks downtown, you'll want to beat the crowd. Parking is very limited. All the bubbles with the 'P's are where parking is available. That includes Lafayette Street and Third Street. The red arrows on the map show traffic flow.
The red-shaded area is where you can find the best seats in the house!
