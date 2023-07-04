86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

FIREWORKS ON THE MISSISSIPPI: 2023 Parking Map

2 hours 57 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, July 04 2023 Jul 4, 2023 July 04, 2023 6:30 AM July 04, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

Below is a parking map for WBRZ's 2023 4th of July event, Fireworks on the Mississippi. 

If you plan on enjoying the fireworks downtown, you'll want to beat the crowd. Parking is very limited. All the bubbles with the 'P's are where parking is available. That includes Lafayette Street and Third Street. The red arrows on the map show traffic flow.

The red-shaded area is where you can find the best seats in the house! 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days