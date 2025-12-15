35°
Firefighters save Ascension Parish home following car fire

Sunday, December 14 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. AMANT - Firefighters in Ascension Parish saved a home from being destroyed after a nearby vehicle caught fire Sunday morning. 

St. Amant Fire Chief James LeBlanc said firefighters were called to a car fire along Acy Road around 7:45 a.m. LeBlanc said the car owner turned on the car and left it to warm up when it caught fire. 

The flames spread to the mobile home, but St. Amant and Sorrento firefighters responded quickly enough to save the home. 

No injuries were reported. 

