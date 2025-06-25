80°
Firefighters responding to house fire along St. Rose Avenue; four displaced
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters are responding to a house fire along St. Rose Avenue in Baton Rouge.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department was dispatched to a home at the corner of St. Rose and Louisiana avenues around 7:15 p.m.
According to the fire department, four people lived in the home and had three guests present; all escaped unharmed. The cause is undetermined and the Red Cross was notified to assist the residents.
