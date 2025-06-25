80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firefighters responding to house fire along St. Rose Avenue; four displaced

2 hours 58 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, June 25 2025 Jun 25, 2025 June 25, 2025 7:26 PM June 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters are responding to a house fire along St. Rose Avenue in Baton Rouge. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was dispatched to a home at the corner of St. Rose and Louisiana avenues around 7:15 p.m.

Trending News

According to the fire department, four people lived in the home and had three guests present; all escaped unharmed. The cause is undetermined and the Red Cross was notified to assist the residents.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days