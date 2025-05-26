76°
Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters responding to fire at Highland Road business
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters are responding to a business fire that started shortly before 9 p.m. at the LC Food House.
The business, which is formerly the Caruso Grocery store, sits at the corner of Highland and East McKinley Street.
Trending News
No information about the fire has been released. The area is blocked off by firefighters and Baton Rouge Police officers.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Anti-drug activist from Baton Rouge shares message on Capitol Hill alongside other...
-
Firefighters responding to fire at Highland Road business
-
Three New Orleans jail escapees captured Monday, two still on the run
-
Former LSU player, coach Lynn Amedee dies at 83
-
LSU baseball pleased with NCAA Regional draw at the Box
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball pleased with NCAA Regional draw at the Box
-
Pairings, times announced for NCAA Regional at Alex Box Stadium
-
LSU baseball set to host regional play at Alex Box Stadium
-
LSU baseball advances to SEC Tournament semifinals after beating Texas A&M 4-3
-
LSU baseball falls to Ole Miss 2-0 in SEC Tournament semifinals