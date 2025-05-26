76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firefighters responding to fire at Highland Road business

1 hour 49 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, May 26 2025 May 26, 2025 May 26, 2025 9:06 PM May 26, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters are responding to a business fire that started shortly before 9 p.m. at the LC Food House. 

The business, which is formerly the Caruso Grocery store, sits at the corner of Highland and East McKinley Street. 

Trending News

No information about the fire has been released. The area is blocked off by firefighters and Baton Rouge Police officers. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days