Firefighters respond to house fire on Fleet Drive

BATON ROUGE - St. George Firefighters responded to a house fire that started Sunday morning on Fleet Drive.

According to St. George fire officials, fire units were called to the 4700 block of Fleet Drive at 10:19 a.m. Heavy smoke was reportedly seen coming from the upstairs windows and attic vents.

The fire eventually burned through the roof before firefighters were able to contain it around 11:30 a.m., according to fire officials.

A family of four was inside the home when the fire started. The family and their pets were able to safely evacuate and no injuries were reported.

The home and its contents were destroyed due to either fire, smoke or water, fire officials said.

The fire originated in the attic, but the exact cause has not yet been determined.