Firefighters respond to apartment fire on Dougherty Drive
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a large apartment fire on Dougherty Drive near Choctaw Drive Monday evening shortly before 10 p.m.
According to BRFD, flames were coming out one of the units at Pine Square Apartments. They believe the fire started in the living room. The unit was destroyed and suffered water damage. However, no other units were affected.
At this time, fire officials do not suspect any foul play. The cause is under investigation.
